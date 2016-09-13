Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.09.2016)

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|47,99
|-0,33
|10,95
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,89
|-0,40
|8,61
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 332,8
|7,20
|-100,3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 325,07
|239,62
|900,04
|S&P 500
|2 159,04
|31,23
|115,1
|Nasdaq
|5 211,89
|85,98
|204,48
|Nikkei
|16 740,30
|67,38
|-2 293,41
|Dax
|10 431,77
|-141,67
|-311,24
|FTSE 100
|6 700,90
|-76,05
|458,58
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 439,8
|-51,6
|-197,26
|Shanghai Composite
|3 016,52
|-5,46
|-522,66
|Bist 100
|77 053,54
|-789,95
|5 326,55
|RTS
|983,78
|-4,09
|226,74
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1232
|-0,0003
|0,0376
|USD/GBP
|1,3332
|-0,0005
|-0,1414
|JPY/USD
|101,90
|0,04
|-18,65
|RUB/USD
|64,5918
|-0,2281
|-7,9291
|TRY/USD
|2,9758
|0,0085
|0,0544
|CNY/USD
|6,679
|0,0004
|0,1853
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
