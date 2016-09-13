Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.09.2016)

13 September, 2016 10:13

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 47,99 -0,33 10,95 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,89 -0,40 8,61 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 332,8 7,20 -100,3 Indices Dow-Jones 18 325,07 239,62 900,04 S&P 500 2 159,04 31,23 115,1 Nasdaq 5 211,89 85,98 204,48 Nikkei 16 740,30 67,38 -2 293,41 Dax 10 431,77 -141,67 -311,24 FTSE 100 6 700,90 -76,05 458,58 CAC 40 INDEX 4 439,8 -51,6 -197,26 Shanghai Composite 3 016,52 -5,46 -522,66 Bist 100 77 053,54 -789,95 5 326,55 RTS 983,78 -4,09 226,74 Currency USD/EUR 1,1232 -0,0003 0,0376 USD/GBP 1,3332 -0,0005 -0,1414 JPY/USD 101,90 0,04 -18,65 RUB/USD 64,5918 -0,2281 -7,9291 TRY/USD 2,9758 0,0085 0,0544 CNY/USD 6,679 0,0004 0,1853