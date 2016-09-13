 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,99 USD/barrel

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)47,99-0,3310,95
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,89-0,408,61
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 332,87,20-100,3
    Indices
    Dow-Jones18 325,07239,62900,04
    S&P 5002 159,0431,23115,1
    Nasdaq5 211,8985,98204,48
    Nikkei16 740,3067,38-2 293,41
    Dax10 431,77-141,67-311,24
    FTSE 1006 700,90-76,05458,58
    CAC 40 INDEX4 439,8-51,6-197,26
    Shanghai Composite3 016,52-5,46-522,66
    Bist 10077 053,54-789,955 326,55
    RTS983,78-4,09226,74
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,1232-0,00030,0376
    USD/GBP1,3332-0,0005-0,1414
    JPY/USD101,900,04-18,65
    RUB/USD64,5918-0,2281-7,9291
    TRY/USD2,97580,00850,0544
    CNY/USD6,6790,00040,1853
