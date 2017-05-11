 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.05.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 50,22 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to prevous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)50,221,49- 6,6
    WTI (USD/barrel)47,331,45- 6,39
    Gold (USD/ounce)1218,92,868,9

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 943,11- 32,671 180,51
    S&P 5002 399,632,71160,8
    Nasdaq6 129,158,56746,04
    Nikkei19 900,0920,06785,72
    Dax12 757,468,341 276,4
    FTSE 1007 385,2443,03242,41
    CAC 40 INDEX5 400,462,45538,15
    Shanghai Composite3 052,79- 27,737- 50,85
    Bist 10096 194,2870,8218 055,54
    RTS1 111,6425,96- 40,69

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0868- 0,00060,0352
    USD/GBP1,29380,00040,06
    JPY/USD114,280,3- 5,01
    RUB/USD57,4611- 0,9536- 3,8119
    TRY/USD3,5869- 0,0370,0592
    CNY/USD6,9032- 0,0042- 0,0418
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi