Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.05.2017)

Bakı. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to prevous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|50,22
|1,49
|- 6,6
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|47,33
|1,45
|- 6,39
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1218,9
|2,8
|68,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 943,11
|- 32,67
|1 180,51
|S&P 500
|2 399,63
|2,71
|160,8
|Nasdaq
|6 129,15
|8,56
|746,04
|Nikkei
|19 900,09
|20,06
|785,72
|Dax
|12 757,46
|8,34
|1 276,4
|FTSE 100
|7 385,24
|43,03
|242,41
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 400,46
|2,45
|538,15
|Shanghai Composite
|3 052,79
|- 27,737
|- 50,85
|Bist 100
|96 194,2
|870,82
|18 055,54
|RTS
|1 111,64
|25,96
|- 40,69
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0868
|- 0,0006
|0,0352
|USD/GBP
|1,2938
|0,0004
|0,06
|JPY/USD
|114,28
|0,3
|- 5,01
|RUB/USD
|57,4611
|- 0,9536
|- 3,8119
|TRY/USD
|3,5869
|- 0,037
|0,0592
|CNY/USD
|6,9032
|- 0,0042
|- 0,0418
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook