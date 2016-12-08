Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2016)

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,00
|-0,93
|15,96
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,77
|-1,16
|12,49
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 177,5
|7,4
|-255,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 549,62
|297,84
|2 124,59
|S&P 500
|2 241,35
|29,12
|197,41
|Nasdaq
|5 393,76
|60,76
|386,35
|Nikkei
|18 496,69
|32,26
|-537,02
|Dax
|10 986,69
|211,37
|243,68
|FTSE 100
|6 902,23
|122,39
|659,91
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 694,72
|62,78
|57,66
|Shanghai Composite
|3 222,24
|22,593
|-316,94
|Bist 100
|76 030,78
|597,44
|4303,79
|RTS
|1 066,75
|6,78
|309,71
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0753
|0,0035
|-0,0103
|USD/GBP
|1,2626
|-0,0052
|-0,212
|JPY/USD
|113,77
|-0,25
|-6,78
|RUB/USD
|63,2549
|-0,6038
|-9,266
|TRY/USD
|3,3896
|-0,0561
|0,4682
|CNY/USD
|6,8767
|-0,0051
|0,383
