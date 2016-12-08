Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2016)

8 December, 2016 10:06

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year



Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 53,00 -0,93 15,96 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,77 -1,16 12,49 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 177,5 7,4 -255,6 Indices Dow-Jones 19 549,62 297,84 2 124,59 S&P 500 2 241,35 29,12 197,41 Nasdaq 5 393,76 60,76 386,35 Nikkei 18 496,69 32,26 -537,02 Dax 10 986,69 211,37 243,68 FTSE 100 6 902,23 122,39 659,91 CAC 40 INDEX 4 694,72 62,78 57,66 Shanghai Composite 3 222,24 22,593 -316,94 Bist 100 76 030,78 597,44 4303,79 RTS 1 066,75 6,78 309,71 Currency USD/EUR 1,0753 0,0035 -0,0103 USD/GBP 1,2626 -0,0052 -0,212 JPY/USD 113,77 -0,25 -6,78 RUB/USD 63,2549 -0,6038 -9,266 TRY/USD 3,3896 -0,0561 0,4682 CNY/USD 6,8767 -0,0051 0,383