    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 53,00 USD/barrel

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)53,00-0,9315,96
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)49,77-1,1612,49
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 177,57,4-255,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19 549,62297,842 124,59
    S&P 5002 241,3529,12197,41
    Nasdaq5 393,7660,76386,35
    Nikkei18 496,6932,26-537,02
    Dax10 986,69211,37243,68
    FTSE 1006 902,23122,39659,91
    CAC 40 INDEX4 694,7262,7857,66
    Shanghai Composite3 222,2422,593-316,94
    Bist 10076 030,78597,444303,79
    RTS1 066,756,78309,71

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,07530,0035-0,0103
    USD/GBP1,2626-0,0052-0,212
    JPY/USD113,77-0,25-6,78
    RUB/USD63,2549-0,6038-9,266
    TRY/USD3,3896-0,05610,4682
    CNY/USD6,8767-0,00510,383
