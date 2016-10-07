Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2016)

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|52,51
|0,65
|15,47
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,44
|0,61
|13,16
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 253
|-15,6
|-180,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 268,5
|-12,53
|843,47
|S&P 500
|2 160,77
|1,04
|116,83
|Nasdaq
|5 306,85
|-9,17
|299,44
|Nikkei
|16 899,1
|79,86
|-2134,61
|Dax
|10 568,8
|-16,98
|-174,21
|FTSE 100
|6 999,96
|-33,29
|757,64
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 480,1
|-9,85
|-156,96
|Shanghai Composite
|3 004,7
|0
|-534,48
|Bist 100
|77 894,72
|41,07
|6 167,73
|RTS
|1 004,25
|7,14
|247,21
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1151
|-0,0054
|0,0295
|USD/GBP
|1,2616
|-0,0133
|-0,213
|JPY/USD
|103,95
|0,45
|-16,6
|RUB/USD
|62,0805
|-0,2409
|-10,4404
|TRY/USD
|3,0399
|-0,0116
|0,1185
|CNY/USD
|6,6718
|0
|0,1781
Tural İbadlı
