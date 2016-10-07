 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 52,51 USD/barrel

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)52,510,6515,47
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,440,6113,16
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 253-15,6-180,1

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 268,5-12,53843,47
    S&P 5002 160,771,04116,83
    Nasdaq5 306,85-9,17299,44
    Nikkei16 899,179,86-2134,61
    Dax10 568,8-16,98-174,21
    FTSE 1006 999,96-33,29757,64
    CAC 40 INDEX4 480,1-9,85-156,96
    Shanghai Composite3 004,70-534,48
    Bist 10077 894,7241,076 167,73
    RTS1 004,257,14247,21

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1151-0,00540,0295
    USD/GBP1,2616-0,0133-0,213
    JPY/USD103,950,45-16,6
    RUB/USD62,0805-0,2409-10,4404
    TRY/USD3,0399-0,01160,1185
    CNY/USD6,671800,1781
