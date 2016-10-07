Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2016)

7 October, 2016 09:35

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 52,51 0,65 15,47 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,44 0,61 13,16 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 253 -15,6 -180,1 Indices Dow-Jones 18 268,5 -12,53 843,47 S&P 500 2 160,77 1,04 116,83 Nasdaq 5 306,85 -9,17 299,44 Nikkei 16 899,1 79,86 -2134,61 Dax 10 568,8 -16,98 -174,21 FTSE 100 6 999,96 -33,29 757,64 CAC 40 INDEX 4 480,1 -9,85 -156,96 Shanghai Composite 3 004,7 0 -534,48 Bist 100 77 894,72 41,07 6 167,73 RTS 1 004,25 7,14 247,21 Currency USD/EUR 1,1151 -0,0054 0,0295 USD/GBP 1,2616 -0,0133 -0,213 JPY/USD 103,95 0,45 -16,6 RUB/USD 62,0805 -0,2409 -10,4404 TRY/USD 3,0399 -0,0116 0,1185 CNY/USD 6,6718 0 0,1781