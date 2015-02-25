Main Fund indexes increased in markets

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,51% and made 18 209,19. S&P 500 index increased by 0,28 % and amounted to 2 115,48 and Nasdaq up by 0,14% and constituted to 4 968,12.

Report informs, on February 24, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index up by 0,54% and amounted to 6 949,63 points, the German DAX up by 0,67% to 11 205,74 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,50% and made 4 886,44 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,88% and amounted to 1 207,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,3% and made 1,1328 (+0,3%).