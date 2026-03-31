Ilham Aliyev amends National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources

President Ilham Aliyev has amended the National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources approved by an order dated October 10, 2024, following a new order, Report informs.

According to the order, in the measures reflected in the Strategy concerning the assessment of data based on the use of modern programs and forecasting of climate impacts, electronic geomodeling of water sources, determination of water demand by ecosystem (rivers, lakes, natural and artificial reservoirs), and assessment of water resources taking into account climate factors, the main executing body has been changed from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and the co-executing body has been determined vice versa.