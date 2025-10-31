Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 09:19
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.64

    -0.22

    -10.00

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.16

    -0.10

    -11.56

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,014.00

    60.30

    1,373.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,522.12

    -109.88

    4,977.90

    S&P 500

    6,822.34

    -68.25

    940.71

    Nasdaq

    23,581.14

    -377.33

    4,270.35

    Nikkei

    52,180.93

    1 053.22

    12,286.39

    Dax

    24,118.89

    -5.32

    4,209.75

    FTSE 100

    9,760.06

    3.92

    1,587.04

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,157.29

    -43.59

    776.55

    Shanghai Composite

    3,961.62

    -57.24

    609.86

    Bist 100

    10,837.30

    -33.78

    1,006.74

    RTS

    1,000.78

    0.54

    107.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1571

    -0.0064

    0.1217

    USD/GBP

    1.3155

    -0.0063

    0.0639

    JPY/USD

    153.9700

    1.3400

    -3.2300

    RUB/USD

    80.0125

    0.0423

    -33.5075

    TRY/USD

    42.0421

    0.0561

    6.6821

    CNY/USD

    7.1103

    0.0136

    -0.1897
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (31.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (31.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:39

    Researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele highlights brutal torture under Belgian rule in Congo

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    Abbas Abbasov: Facts of Belgian colonialism cannot be erased from history

    Foreign policy
    10:04

    Jean-Michel Brun: Revival of DR Congo to mark beginning of new era for Africa

    Other
    09:52

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth models

    ICT
    09:42
    Photo

    Conference on Belgian colonialism and accountability gets underway in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:35

    Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

    Cultural policy
    09:33
    Photo

    Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Social security
    09:19

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed