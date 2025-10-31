Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.10.2025)
Finance
- 31 October, 2025
- 09:19
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.64
|
-0.22
|
-10.00
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.16
|
-0.10
|
-11.56
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,014.00
|
60.30
|
1,373.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,522.12
|
-109.88
|
4,977.90
|
S&P 500
|
6,822.34
|
-68.25
|
940.71
|
Nasdaq
|
23,581.14
|
-377.33
|
4,270.35
|
Nikkei
|
52,180.93
|
1 053.22
|
12,286.39
|
Dax
|
24,118.89
|
-5.32
|
4,209.75
|
FTSE 100
|
9,760.06
|
3.92
|
1,587.04
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,157.29
|
-43.59
|
776.55
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,961.62
|
-57.24
|
609.86
|
Bist 100
|
10,837.30
|
-33.78
|
1,006.74
|
RTS
|
1,000.78
|
0.54
|
107.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1571
|
-0.0064
|
0.1217
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3155
|
-0.0063
|
0.0639
|
JPY/USD
|
153.9700
|
1.3400
|
-3.2300
|
RUB/USD
|
80.0125
|
0.0423
|
-33.5075
|
TRY/USD
|
42.0421
|
0.0561
|
6.6821
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1103
|
0.0136
|
-0.1897
