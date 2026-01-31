Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)
Finance
- 31 January, 2026
- 10:31
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
69.32
|
- 0.27
|
8.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.21
|
- 0.21
|
7.79
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,745.10
|
- 609.70
|
404.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,892.47
|
- 179.09
|
829.18
|
S&P 500
|
6,939.03
|
- 29.98
|
93.53
|
Nasdaq
|
23,461.82
|
- 223.30
|
219.83
|
Nikkei
|
53,322.85
|
- 52.75
|
2,983.37
|
Dax
|
24,538.81
|
229.35
|
48.40
|
FTSE 100
|
10,223.54
|
51.78
|
292.16
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,126.53
|
55.17
|
- 22.97
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,117.95
|
- 40.04
|
149.11
|
Bist 100
|
13,838.29
|
7.20
|
2,576.77
|
RTS
|
1,157.53
|
- 1.74
|
43.40
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1851
|
- 0.0100
|
0.0106
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3686
|
- 0.0100
|
0.0213
|
JPY/USD
|
154.7800
|
1.6700
|
- 1.6700
|
RUB/USD
|
75.9850
|
0.7900
|
- 2.7650
|
TRY/USD
|
43.4925
|
0.0600
|
0.5363
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9568
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0322
