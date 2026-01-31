Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 10:31
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    69.32

    - 0.27

    8.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.21

    - 0.21

    7.79

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,745.10

    - 609.70

    404.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,892.47

    - 179.09

    829.18

    S&P 500

    6,939.03

    - 29.98

    93.53

    Nasdaq

    23,461.82

    - 223.30

    219.83

    Nikkei

    53,322.85

    - 52.75

    2,983.37

    Dax

    24,538.81

    229.35

    48.40

    FTSE 100

    10,223.54

    51.78

    292.16

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,126.53

    55.17

    - 22.97

    Shanghai Composite

    4,117.95

    - 40.04

    149.11

    Bist 100

    13,838.29

    7.20

    2,576.77

    RTS

    1,157.53

    - 1.74

    43.40

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1851

    - 0.0100

    0.0106

    USD/GBP

    1.3686

    - 0.0100

    0.0213

    JPY/USD

    154.7800

    1.6700

    - 1.6700

    RUB/USD

    75.9850

    0.7900

    - 2.7650

    TRY/USD

    43.4925

    0.0600

    0.5363

    CNY/USD

    6.9568

    0.0000

    - 0.0322
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (31.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (31.01.2026)

