Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.11.2025)
Finance
- 26 November, 2025
- 09:21
Current price
Compared to the previous day's close
Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (USD/barrel)
62.77
- 0.32
- 11.87
WTI (USD/barrel)
58.19
- 0.42
- 13.53
Gold (USD/ounce)
4,194.60
16.80
1,553.60
Indices
Dow-Jones
47,112.45
664.18
4,568.23
S&P 500
6,765.88
60.76
884.25
Nasdaq
23,025.59
153.58
3,714.80
Nikkei
49,563.04
928.03
9,668.50
Dax
23,464.63
225.45
3,555.49
FTSE 100
9,609.53
74.62
1,436.51
CAC 40 INDEX
8,025.80
66.13
645.06
Shanghai Composite
3,875.48
- 4.74
523.72
Bist 100
10,857.17
- 30.85
1,026.61
RTS
1,071.57
11.85
178.35
Currency
USD/EUR
1.1584
0.0069
0.1230
USD/GBP
1.3191
0.0094
0.0675
JPY/USD
156.0900
- 0.7200
- 1.1100
RUB/USD
78.9420
0.3988
- 34.5780
TRY/USD
42.4677
0.0222
7.1077
CNY/USD
7.0822
- 0.0130
- 0.2178
