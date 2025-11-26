Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 09:21
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.77

    - 0.32

    - 11.87

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.19

    - 0.42

    - 13.53

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,194.60

    16.80

    1,553.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,112.45

    664.18

    4,568.23

    S&P 500

    6,765.88

    60.76

    884.25

    Nasdaq

    23,025.59

    153.58

    3,714.80

    Nikkei

    49,563.04

    928.03

    9,668.50

    Dax

    23,464.63

    225.45

    3,555.49

    FTSE 100

    9,609.53

    74.62

    1,436.51

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,025.80

    66.13

    645.06

    Shanghai Composite

    3,875.48

    - 4.74

    523.72

    Bist 100

    10,857.17

    - 30.85

    1,026.61

    RTS

    1,071.57

    11.85

    178.35

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1584

    0.0069

    0.1230

    USD/GBP

    1.3191

    0.0094

    0.0675

    JPY/USD

    156.0900

    - 0.7200

    - 1.1100

    RUB/USD

    78.9420

    0.3988

    - 34.5780

    TRY/USD

    42.4677

    0.0222

    7.1077

    CNY/USD

    7.0822

    - 0.0130

    - 0.2178
    key indicators stock currency exchange rates
