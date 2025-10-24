Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 09:16
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.69

    1.14

    - 8.95

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    61.49

    1.08

    - 10.23

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,122.80

    21.80

    1,481.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,734.61

    144.20

    4,190.39

    S&P 500

    6,738.44

    39.04

    856.81

    Nasdaq

    22,941.80

    201.40

    3,631.01

    Nikkei

    49,379.62

    71.83

    9,485.08

    Dax

    24,207.79

    56.66

    4,298.65

    FTSE 100

    9,578.57

    63.57

    1,405.55

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,225.78

    18.91

    845.04

    Shanghai Composite

    3,938.98

    25.22

    587.22

    Bist 100

    10,608.26

    56.92

    777.70

    RTS

    996.47

    - 27.05

    103.25

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1607

    0.0009

    0.1253

    USD/GBP

    1.3322

    - 0.0016

    0.0806

    JPY/USD

    152.8800

    0.4200

    - 4.3200

    RUB/USD

    81.4350

    0.1792

    - 32.0850

    TRY/USD

    42.0598

    0.0773

    6.6998

    CNY/USD

    7.1243

    0.0006

    - 0.1757
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:30

    US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma City

    Other countries
    10:20

    Ecuador's president says he was target of attempted poisoning

    Other countries
    10:06

    Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025

    Domestic policy
    09:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3

    Energy
    09:39

    Eurasianet: Azerbaijan emerges as key link between Middle East and Caucasus

    Analytics
    09:29

    CBA currency exchange rates (24.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:16

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:01

    20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire after collision in India

    Other countries
    08:51

    US, Qatar to fill gap after EU bans Russian LNG imports

    Other countries
    All News Feed