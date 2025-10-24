Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)
Finance
- 24 October, 2025
- 09:16
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.69
|
1.14
|
- 8.95
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
61.49
|
1.08
|
- 10.23
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,122.80
|
21.80
|
1,481.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,734.61
|
144.20
|
4,190.39
|
S&P 500
|
6,738.44
|
39.04
|
856.81
|
Nasdaq
|
22,941.80
|
201.40
|
3,631.01
|
Nikkei
|
49,379.62
|
71.83
|
9,485.08
|
Dax
|
24,207.79
|
56.66
|
4,298.65
|
FTSE 100
|
9,578.57
|
63.57
|
1,405.55
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,225.78
|
18.91
|
845.04
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,938.98
|
25.22
|
587.22
|
Bist 100
|
10,608.26
|
56.92
|
777.70
|
RTS
|
996.47
|
- 27.05
|
103.25
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1607
|
0.0009
|
0.1253
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3322
|
- 0.0016
|
0.0806
|
JPY/USD
|
152.8800
|
0.4200
|
- 4.3200
|
RUB/USD
|
81.4350
|
0.1792
|
- 32.0850
|
TRY/USD
|
42.0598
|
0.0773
|
6.6998
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1243
|
0.0006
|
- 0.1757
Latest News
10:30
US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma CityOther countries
10:20
Ecuador's president says he was target of attempted poisoningOther countries
10:06
Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025Domestic policy
09:53
Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3Energy
09:39
Eurasianet: Azerbaijan emerges as key link between Middle East and CaucasusAnalytics
09:29
CBA currency exchange rates (24.10.2025)Finance
09:16
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)Finance
09:01
20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire after collision in IndiaOther countries
08:51