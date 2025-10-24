US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma City Other countries

Ecuador's president says he was target of attempted poisoning Other countries

Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025 Domestic policy

Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3 Energy

Eurasianet: Azerbaijan emerges as key link between Middle East and Caucasus Analytics

CBA currency exchange rates (24.10.2025) Finance

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025) Finance

20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire after collision in India Other countries