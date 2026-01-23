Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)
Finance
- 23 January, 2026
- 09:31
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.57
|
- 0.76
|
3.72
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.85
|
- 0.91
|
2.43
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,951.60
|
155.00
|
610.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,384.01
|
306.78
|
1,320.72
|
S&P 500
|
6,913.35
|
37.73
|
67.85
|
Nasdaq
|
23,436.02
|
211.20
|
194.03
|
Nikkei
|
53,833.61
|
31.49
|
3,494.13
|
Dax
|
24,856.47
|
295.49
|
366.06
|
FTSE 100
|
10,150.05
|
11.96
|
218.67
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,148.89
|
79.72
|
-,0.61
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,122.94
|
5.55
|
154.10
|
Bist 100
|
12,851.49
|
123.31
|
1,589.97
|
RTS
|
1,146.77
|
20.84
|
32.64
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1748
|
0.0058
|
0.0003
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3495
|
0.0064
|
0.0022
|
JPY/USD
|
158.6400
|
- 0.0400
|
2.1900
|
RUB/USD
|
75.6564
|
- 1.1310
|
- 3.0936
|
TRY/USD
|
43.3477
|
0.0374
|
0.3915
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9632
|
0.0012
|
- 0.0258
Latest News
09:55
CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)Finance
09:51
One week left to apply for WUF13 partner-led eventsInfrastructure
09:42
Azeri Light crude drops to $66.63 per barrelEnergy
09:38
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares video regarding his participation in signing ceremony of Board of Peace CharterForeign policy
09:31
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)Finance
09:26
China achieves breakthrough in extracting lithium from salt lakesOther countries
09:16
Japan's Takaichi dissolves parliament after only 3 months in office, setting up snap electionOther countries
09:09
Video
President of Azerbaijan makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual MeetingForeign policy
20:56