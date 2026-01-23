Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 09:31
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.57

    - 0.76

    3.72

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.85

    - 0.91

    2.43

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,951.60

    155.00

    610.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,384.01

    306.78

    1,320.72

    S&P 500

    6,913.35

    37.73

    67.85

    Nasdaq

    23,436.02

    211.20

    194.03

    Nikkei

    53,833.61

    31.49

    3,494.13

    Dax

    24,856.47

    295.49

    366.06

    FTSE 100

    10,150.05

    11.96

    218.67

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,148.89

    79.72

    -,0.61

    Shanghai Composite

    4,122.94

    5.55

    154.10

    Bist 100

    12,851.49

    123.31

    1,589.97

    RTS

    1,146.77

    20.84

    32.64

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1748

    0.0058

    0.0003

    USD/GBP

    1.3495

    0.0064

    0.0022

    JPY/USD

    158.6400

    - 0.0400

    2.1900

    RUB/USD

    75.6564

    - 1.1310

    - 3.0936

    TRY/USD

    43.3477

    0.0374

    0.3915

    CNY/USD

    6.9632

    0.0012

    - 0.0258
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (23.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (23.01.2026)

