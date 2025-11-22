Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.11.2025)
- 22 November, 2025
- 09:22
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.56
|
0.11
|
-12.08
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.06
|
0.02
|
-13.66
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,116.00
|
63.10
|
1,475.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,245.41
|
493.15
|
3,701.19
|
S&P 500
|
6,602.99
|
64.23
|
721.36
|
Nasdaq
|
22,273.08
|
195.03
|
2,962.29
|
Nikkei
|
48,625.88
|
14.86
|
8,731.34
|
Dax
|
23,091.87
|
-186.98
|
3,182.73
|
FTSE 100
|
9,539.71
|
12.06
|
1,366.69
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,982.65
|
1.58
|
601.91
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,834.89
|
-22.35
|
483.13
|
Bist 100
|
10,922.86
|
-56.87
|
1,092.30
|
RTS
|
1,070.35
|
44.77
|
177.13
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1513
|
-0.0027
|
0.1159
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3099
|
0.0010
|
0.0583
|
JPY/USD
|
156.4100
|
-0.7700
|
-0.7900
|
RUB/USD
|
79.0663
|
-0.9443
|
-34.4537
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4380
|
-0.0023
|
7.0780
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1052
|
-0.0071
|
-0.1948
