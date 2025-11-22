Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 09:22
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.56

    0.11

    -12.08

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.06

    0.02

    -13.66

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,116.00

    63.10

    1,475.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,245.41

    493.15

    3,701.19

    S&P 500

    6,602.99

    64.23

    721.36

    Nasdaq

    22,273.08

    195.03

    2,962.29

    Nikkei

    48,625.88

    14.86

    8,731.34

    Dax

    23,091.87

    -186.98

    3,182.73

    FTSE 100

    9,539.71

    12.06

    1,366.69

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,982.65

    1.58

    601.91

    Shanghai Composite

    3,834.89

    -22.35

    483.13

    Bist 100

    10,922.86

    -56.87

    1,092.30

    RTS

    1,070.35

    44.77

    177.13

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1513

    -0.0027

    0.1159

    USD/GBP

    1.3099

    0.0010

    0.0583

    JPY/USD

    156.4100

    -0.7700

    -0.7900

    RUB/USD

    79.0663

    -0.9443

    -34.4537

    TRY/USD

    42.4380

    -0.0023

    7.0780

    CNY/USD

    7.1052

    -0.0071

    -0.1948
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.11.2025)

