Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 09:17
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.33

    1.11

    4.48

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.76

    0.97

    3.34

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,796.60

    - 58.30

    455.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,077.23

    588.64

    1,013.94

    S&P 500

    6,875.62

    78.76

    30.12

    Nasdaq

    23,224.82

    270.50

    -,17.17

    Nikkei

    53,802.12

    1 203.49

    3,462.64

    Dax

    24,560.98

    - 142.14

    70.57

    FTSE 100

    10,138.09

    11.31

    206.71

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,069.17

    6.59

    -80.33

    Shanghai Composite

    4,117.39

    3.13

    148.55

    Bist 100

    12,728.18

    - 77.63

    1,466.66

    RTS

    1,125.93

    17.60

    11.80

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1690

    - 0.0027

    - 0.0055

    USD/GBP

    1.3431

    - 0.0005

    - 0.0042

    JPY/USD

    158.6800

    0.6000

    2.2300

    RUB/USD

    76.7874

    - 0.9461

    - 1.9626

    TRY/USD

    43.3103

    0.0142

    0.3541

    CNY/USD

    6.9620

    - 0.0045

    - 0.0270
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.01.2026)

    Latest News

    09:22

    WSJ: US seeking regime change in Cuba after ousting Venezuela's Maduro

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:09

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's fiscal position remains robust

    Finance
    09:06

    AFFA President congratulates Qarabag on Eintracht victory

    Football
    09:02

    Moody's: Easing of tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan started to yield tangible effects

    Finance
    08:54

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's public debt won't exceed 24% of GDP in 2026-2027

    Finance
    08:51

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 5% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    08:43

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football'

    Football
    08:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Vitol in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed