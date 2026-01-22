Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)
Finance
- 22 January, 2026
- 09:17
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.33
|
1.11
|
4.48
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.76
|
0.97
|
3.34
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,796.60
|
- 58.30
|
455.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,077.23
|
588.64
|
1,013.94
|
S&P 500
|
6,875.62
|
78.76
|
30.12
|
Nasdaq
|
23,224.82
|
270.50
|
-,17.17
|
Nikkei
|
53,802.12
|
1 203.49
|
3,462.64
|
Dax
|
24,560.98
|
- 142.14
|
70.57
|
FTSE 100
|
10,138.09
|
11.31
|
206.71
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,069.17
|
6.59
|
-80.33
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,117.39
|
3.13
|
148.55
|
Bist 100
|
12,728.18
|
- 77.63
|
1,466.66
|
RTS
|
1,125.93
|
17.60
|
11.80
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1690
|
- 0.0027
|
- 0.0055
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3431
|
- 0.0005
|
- 0.0042
|
JPY/USD
|
158.6800
|
0.6000
|
2.2300
|
RUB/USD
|
76.7874
|
- 0.9461
|
- 1.9626
|
TRY/USD
|
43.3103
|
0.0142
|
0.3541
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9620
|
- 0.0045
|
- 0.0270
Latest News
09:22
WSJ: US seeking regime change in Cuba after ousting Venezuela's MaduroOther countries
09:17
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)Finance
09:09
Moody's: Azerbaijan's fiscal position remains robustFinance
09:06
AFFA President congratulates Qarabag on Eintracht victoryFootball
09:02
Moody's: Easing of tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan started to yield tangible effectsFinance
08:54
Moody's: Azerbaijan's public debt won't exceed 24% of GDP in 2026-2027Finance
08:51
Moody's: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 5% of GDP in 2026Finance
08:43
Gurban Gurbanov: 'I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football'Football
08:35
Photo