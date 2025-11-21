Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.11.2025)
Finance
- 21 November, 2025
- 08:59
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.45
|
- 1.22
|
- 12.19
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.04
|
- 1.51
|
- 13.68
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,052.90
|
- 22.70
|
1,411.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
45,752.26
|
- 386.51
|
3,208.04
|
S&P 500
|
6,538.76
|
- 103.40
|
657.13
|
Nasdaq
|
22,078.05
|
- 486.18
|
2,767.26
|
Nikkei
|
48,611.02
|
- 1 147.72
|
8,716.48
|
Dax
|
23,278.85
|
115.93
|
3,369.71
|
FTSE 100
|
9,527.65
|
20.24
|
1,354.63
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,981.07
|
27.30
|
600.33
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,857.24
|
- 104.47
|
505.48
|
Bist 100
|
10,979.73
|
75.82
|
1,149.17
|
RTS
|
1,025.58
|
- 4.20
|
132.36
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1540
|
0.0021
|
0.1186
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3089
|
0.0032
|
0.0573
|
JPY/USD
|
157.1800
|
- 0.1100
|
- 0.0200
|
RUB/USD
|
80.0106
|
- 0.5143
|
- 33.5094
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4403
|
0.0830
|
7.0803
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1123
|
- 0.0036
|
- 0.1877
Latest News
16:03
Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strikeForeign policy
15:56
Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to NetherlandsEnergy
15:47
Photo
ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in AzerbaijanICT
15:46
Photo
Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keysDomestic policy
15:37
Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreementForeign policy
15:22
Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districtsBusiness
15:15
6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealedIndividual sports
15:06
Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on ArmeniaForeign policy
14:48