Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 08:59
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.45

    - 1.22

    - 12.19

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.04

    - 1.51

    - 13.68

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,052.90

    - 22.70

    1,411.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    45,752.26

    - 386.51

    3,208.04

    S&P 500

    6,538.76

    - 103.40

    657.13

    Nasdaq

    22,078.05

    - 486.18

    2,767.26

    Nikkei

    48,611.02

    - 1 147.72

    8,716.48

    Dax

    23,278.85

    115.93

    3,369.71

    FTSE 100

    9,527.65

    20.24

    1,354.63

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,981.07

    27.30

    600.33

    Shanghai Composite

    3,857.24

    - 104.47

    505.48

    Bist 100

    10,979.73

    75.82

    1,149.17

    RTS

    1,025.58

    - 4.20

    132.36

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1540

    0.0021

    0.1186

    USD/GBP

    1.3089

    0.0032

    0.0573

    JPY/USD

    157.1800

    - 0.1100

    - 0.0200

    RUB/USD

    80.0106

    - 0.5143

    - 33.5094

    TRY/USD

    42.4403

    0.0830

    7.0803

    CNY/USD

    7.1123

    - 0.0036

    - 0.1877
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.11.2025)

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed