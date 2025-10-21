Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 09:11
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.85

    - 0.44

    - 13.79

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    57.38

    - 0.16

    - 14.34

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,360.00

    146.70

    1,719.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,706.58

    515.97

    4,162.36

    S&P 500

    6,735.13

    71.12

    853.50

    Nasdaq

    22,990.54

    310.56

    3,679.75

    Nikkei

    49,624.72

    2 042.57

    9,730.18

    Dax

    24,258.80

    427.81

    4,349.66

    FTSE 100

    9,403.57

    49.00

    1,230.55

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,206.07

    31.87

    825.33

    Shanghai Composite

    3,910.13

    70.37

    558.37

    Bist 100

    10,484.39

    275.63

    653.83

    RTS

    1,062.81

    4.30

    169.59

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1634

    - 0.0021

    0.1280

    USD/GBP

    1.3390

    - 0.0037

    0.0874

    JPY/USD

    151.1200

    0.5100

    - 6.0800

    RUB/USD

    80.9437

    - 0.2862

    - 32.5763

    TRY/USD

    41.9540

    0.0333

    6.5940

    CNY/USD

    7.1181

    - 0.0089

    - 0.1819
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.10.2025)

