Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.10.2025)
Finance
- 21 October, 2025
- 09:11
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.85
|
- 0.44
|
- 13.79
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
57.38
|
- 0.16
|
- 14.34
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,360.00
|
146.70
|
1,719.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,706.58
|
515.97
|
4,162.36
|
S&P 500
|
6,735.13
|
71.12
|
853.50
|
Nasdaq
|
22,990.54
|
310.56
|
3,679.75
|
Nikkei
|
49,624.72
|
2 042.57
|
9,730.18
|
Dax
|
24,258.80
|
427.81
|
4,349.66
|
FTSE 100
|
9,403.57
|
49.00
|
1,230.55
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,206.07
|
31.87
|
825.33
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,910.13
|
70.37
|
558.37
|
Bist 100
|
10,484.39
|
275.63
|
653.83
|
RTS
|
1,062.81
|
4.30
|
169.59
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1634
|
- 0.0021
|
0.1280
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3390
|
- 0.0037
|
0.0874
|
JPY/USD
|
151.1200
|
0.5100
|
- 6.0800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.9437
|
- 0.2862
|
- 32.5763
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9540
|
0.0333
|
6.5940
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1181
|
- 0.0089
|
- 0.1819
