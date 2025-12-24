Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Leyla Aliyeva meets Zahra Pezeshkian

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 08:15
    Leyla Aliyeva meets Zahra Pezeshkian

    On December 23, participants of the international conference "Protecting Children in the Digital Environment: Modern Tools and International Cooperation," visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, accompanied the guests during their visit to the "My Seas, My Oceans" exhibition, which calls attention to the urgent need for preserving the world's water resources.

    Organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA, the exhibition features works by contemporary artists reflecting a range of global challenges – from pollution and overfishing to the loss of biodiversity. In these artworks, water is portrayed as a source of life, renewal, and imagination.

    Painters, sculptors, multimedia artists, and multidisciplinary creators address themes such as water conservation, climate change, sustainability, and marine biodiversity, using their artistic expressions to advocate for the protection of our seas, oceans, and shared future.

    Following the exhibition tour, Leyla Aliyeva held a bilateral meeting with Zahra Pezeshkian, Head of the Iranian Delegation and daughter of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    During the event, the guests presented Leyla Aliyeva with a gift, and she, in turn, reciprocated by presenting gifts to the attendees.

    Leyla Aliyeva Zahra Pezeshkian Heydar Aliyev Foundation
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Zəhra Pezeşkianla görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась с Захрой Пезешкиан

