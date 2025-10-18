Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.10.2025)

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Finance
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:30
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    61.29

    0.23

    - 13.35

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    57.54

    0.08

    - 14.18

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,213.30

    - 91.30

    1,572.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,190.61

    238.37

    3,646.39

    S&P 500

    6,664.01

    34.94

    782.38

    Nasdaq

    22,679.98

    117.44

    3,369.19

    Nikkei

    47,582.15

    - 695.59

    7,687.61

    Dax

    23,830.99

    - 441.20

    3,921.85

    FTSE 100

    9,354.57

    - 81.52

    1,181.55

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,174.20

    - 14.39

    793.46

    Shanghai Composite

    3,839.76

    - 76.47

    488.00

    Bist 100

    10,208.76

    - 162.02

    378.20

    RTS

    1,058.51

    19.73

    165.29

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1655

    0.0000

    0.1301

    USD/GBP

    1.3427

    0.0000

    0.0911

    JPY/USD

    150.6100

    0.1800

    - 6.5900

    RUB/USD

    81.2299

    1.0900

    - 32.2901

    TRY/USD

    41.9207

    0.0700

    6.5607

    CNY/USD

    7.1270

    0.0000

    - 0.1730
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (18.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (18.10.2025)

