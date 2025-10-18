Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.10.2025)
Finance
- 18 October, 2025
- 09:30
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
61.29
|
0.23
|
- 13.35
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
57.54
|
0.08
|
- 14.18
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,213.30
|
- 91.30
|
1,572.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,190.61
|
238.37
|
3,646.39
|
S&P 500
|
6,664.01
|
34.94
|
782.38
|
Nasdaq
|
22,679.98
|
117.44
|
3,369.19
|
Nikkei
|
47,582.15
|
- 695.59
|
7,687.61
|
Dax
|
23,830.99
|
- 441.20
|
3,921.85
|
FTSE 100
|
9,354.57
|
- 81.52
|
1,181.55
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,174.20
|
- 14.39
|
793.46
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,839.76
|
- 76.47
|
488.00
|
Bist 100
|
10,208.76
|
- 162.02
|
378.20
|
RTS
|
1,058.51
|
19.73
|
165.29
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1655
|
0.0000
|
0.1301
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3427
|
0.0000
|
0.0911
|
JPY/USD
|
150.6100
|
0.1800
|
- 6.5900
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2299
|
1.0900
|
- 32.2901
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9207
|
0.0700
|
6.5607
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1270
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1730
Latest News
10:41
Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:32
ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment FundFinance
10:28
Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:23
Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
10:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy
10:17
TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
10:05
Photo
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps upMilitary
10:00
Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict periodForeign policy
09:49
Video