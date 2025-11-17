Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 09:14
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.87

    - 0.10

    - 10.77

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.54

    - 0.12

    - 12.18

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,084.50

    -121.20

    1,443.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,147.48

    - 309.74

    4,603.26

    S&P 500

    6 734.11

    - 3.38

    852.48

    Nasdaq

    22,900.59

    30.23

    3,589.80

    Nikkei

    50,219.67

    - 129.31

    10,325.13

    Dax

    23,876.55

    - 165.07

    3,967.41

    FTSE 100

    9,698.37

    - 109.31

    1,525.35

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,170.09

    - 62.40

    789.35

    Shanghai Composite

    3,973.31

    - 49.58

    621.55

    Bist 100

    10,565.74

    - 62.89

    735.18

    RTS

    980.73

    - 13.32

    87.51

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1601

    - 0.0039

    0.1247

    USD/GBP

    1.3148

    0.0008

    0.0632

    JPY/USD

    154.6200

    0.1000

    - 2.5800

    RUB/USD

    80.8500

    0.2019

    - 32.6700

    TRY/USD

    42.3315

    0.0072

    6.9715

    CNY/USD

    7.1052

    0.0113

    - 0.1948
