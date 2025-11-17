Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.11.2025)
Finance
- 17 November, 2025
- 09:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.87
|
- 0.10
|
- 10.77
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.54
|
- 0.12
|
- 12.18
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,084.50
|
-121.20
|
1,443.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,147.48
|
- 309.74
|
4,603.26
|
S&P 500
|
6 734.11
|
- 3.38
|
852.48
|
Nasdaq
|
22,900.59
|
30.23
|
3,589.80
|
Nikkei
|
50,219.67
|
- 129.31
|
10,325.13
|
Dax
|
23,876.55
|
- 165.07
|
3,967.41
|
FTSE 100
|
9,698.37
|
- 109.31
|
1,525.35
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,170.09
|
- 62.40
|
789.35
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,973.31
|
- 49.58
|
621.55
|
Bist 100
|
10,565.74
|
- 62.89
|
735.18
|
RTS
|
980.73
|
- 13.32
|
87.51
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1601
|
- 0.0039
|
0.1247
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3148
|
0.0008
|
0.0632
|
JPY/USD
|
154.6200
|
0.1000
|
- 2.5800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.8500
|
0.2019
|
- 32.6700
|
TRY/USD
|
42.3315
|
0.0072
|
6.9715
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1052
|
0.0113
|
- 0.1948
