    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 10:43
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.13

    0.37

    3.28

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.44

    0.25

    2.02

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,595.40

    - 28.30

    254.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,359.33

    - 83.11

    1,296.04

    S&P 500

    6,940.01

    - 4.46

    94.51

    Nasdaq

    23,515.39

    - 14.63

    273.40

    Nikkei

    53,936.17

    - 174.33

    3,596.69

    Dax

    25,297.13

    - 55.26

    806.72

    FTSE 100

    10,235.29

    - 3.65

    303.91

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,258.94

    - 54.18

    109.44

    Shanghai Composite

    4,101.91

    - 10.69

    133.07

    Bist 100

    12,668.52

    211.83

    1,407.00

    RTS

    1,106.46

    22.80

    - 7.67

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1598

    0.0000

    - 0.0147

    USD/GBP

    1.3380

    0.0000

    - 0.0093

    JPY/USD

    158.1200

    - 0.5100

    1.6700

    RUB/USD

    77.9567

    - 0.0500

    - 0.7933

    TRY/USD

    43.2797

    0.0500

    0.3235

    CNY/USD

    6.9703

    0.0000

    - 0.0187
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (17.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (17.01.2026)

