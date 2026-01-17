Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.01.2026)
Finance
- 17 January, 2026
- 10:43
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.13
|
0.37
|
3.28
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.44
|
0.25
|
2.02
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,595.40
|
- 28.30
|
254.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,359.33
|
- 83.11
|
1,296.04
|
S&P 500
|
6,940.01
|
- 4.46
|
94.51
|
Nasdaq
|
23,515.39
|
- 14.63
|
273.40
|
Nikkei
|
53,936.17
|
- 174.33
|
3,596.69
|
Dax
|
25,297.13
|
- 55.26
|
806.72
|
FTSE 100
|
10,235.29
|
- 3.65
|
303.91
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,258.94
|
- 54.18
|
109.44
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,101.91
|
- 10.69
|
133.07
|
Bist 100
|
12,668.52
|
211.83
|
1,407.00
|
RTS
|
1,106.46
|
22.80
|
- 7.67
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1598
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0147
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3380
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0093
|
JPY/USD
|
158.1200
|
- 0.5100
|
1.6700
|
RUB/USD
|
77.9567
|
- 0.0500
|
- 0.7933
|
TRY/USD
|
43.2797
|
0.0500
|
0.3235
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9703
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0187
