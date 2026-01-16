Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)
Finance
- 16 January, 2026
- 09:15
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.61
|
- 0.15
|
2.76
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.09
|
- 0.10
|
1.67
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,601.40
|
-22.30
|
260.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,442.44
|
292.81
|
1,379.15
|
S&P 500
|
6,944.47
|
17.87
|
98.97
|
Nasdaq
|
23,530.02
|
58.27
|
288.03
|
Nikkei
|
54,110.50
|
- 230.73
|
3,771.02
|
Dax
|
25,352.39
|
66.15
|
861.98
|
FTSE 100
|
10,238.94
|
54.59
|
307.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,313.12
|
- 17.84
|
163.62
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,112.60
|
- 13.49
|
143.76
|
Bist 100
|
12,456.69
|
86.80
|
1,195.17
|
RTS
|
1,083.66
|
0.05
|
- 30.47
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1612
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0133
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3390
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0083
|
JPY/USD
|
158.2700
|
- 0.3600
|
1.8200
|
RUB/USD
|
77.8082
|
- 0.2000
|
- 0.9418
|
TRY/USD
|
43.2765
|
0.0500
|
0.3203
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9662
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0228
