Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.61

    - 0.15

    2.76

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.09

    - 0.10

    1.67

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,601.40

    -22.30

    260.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,442.44

    292.81

    1,379.15

    S&P 500

    6,944.47

    17.87

    98.97

    Nasdaq

    23,530.02

    58.27

    288.03

    Nikkei

    54,110.50

    - 230.73

    3,771.02

    Dax

    25,352.39

    66.15

    861.98

    FTSE 100

    10,238.94

    54.59

    307.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,313.12

    - 17.84

    163.62

    Shanghai Composite

    4,112.60

    - 13.49

    143.76

    Bist 100

    12,456.69

    86.80

    1,195.17

    RTS

    1,083.66

    0.05

    - 30.47

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1612

    0.0000

    - 0.0133

    USD/GBP

    1.3390

    0.0000

    - 0.0083

    JPY/USD

    158.2700

    - 0.3600

    1.8200

    RUB/USD

    77.8082

    - 0.2000

    - 0.9418

    TRY/USD

    43.2765

    0.0500

    0.3203

    CNY/USD

    6.9662

    0.0000

    - 0.0228
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (16.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (16.01.2026)

    Latest News

    09:36

    President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:08

    Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National Park

    Other countries
    08:48

    Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

    Other countries
    08:48

    China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at sea

    Other countries
    08:36

    Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza

    Other countries
    08:24

    Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaper

    Other countries
    08:15

    Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    All News Feed