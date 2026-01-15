Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 09:08
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.37

    - 1.00

    3.52

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.97

    0.85

    2.55

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,597.70

    - 38.10

    256.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,149.63

    - 42.36

    1,086.34

    S&P 500

    6,926.60

    - 37.14

    81.10

    Nasdaq

    23,471.75

    - 238.12

    229.76

    Nikkei

    53,838.56

    289.40

    3,499.08

    Dax

    25,286.24

    -134.42

    795.83

    FTSE 100

    10,184.35

    47.00

    252.97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,330.97

    - 16.23

    181.47

    Shanghai Composite

    4,125.94

    - 12.82

    157.10

    Bist 100

    12,369.89

    - 15.72

    1,108.37

    RTS

    1,083.61

    6.17

    - 30.52

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1636

    - 0.0008

    - 0.0109

    USD/GBP

    1.3426

    - 0.0014

    - 0.0047

    JPY/USD

    158.5900

    - 0.6500

    2.1400

    RUB/USD

    78.2933

    - 0.3900

    - 0.4567

    TRY/USD

    43.1895

    0.0203

    0.2333

    CNY/USD

    6.9705

    - 0.0056

    - 0.0185
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (15.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (15.01.2026)

    Latest News

    09:17
    Photo

    Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

    Region
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    08:54

    Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some AI chips

    Other countries
    08:47

    US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

    Other countries
    08:38

    Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed

    Foreign policy
    08:31

    Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s Rodriguez

    Other countries
    08:23

    US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

    Other countries
    08:17

    Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600

    Region
    08:08

    Trump says Zelenskyy holding up peace deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed