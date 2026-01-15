Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)
Finance
- 15 January, 2026
- 09:08
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.37
|
- 1.00
|
3.52
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.97
|
0.85
|
2.55
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,597.70
|
- 38.10
|
256.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,149.63
|
- 42.36
|
1,086.34
|
S&P 500
|
6,926.60
|
- 37.14
|
81.10
|
Nasdaq
|
23,471.75
|
- 238.12
|
229.76
|
Nikkei
|
53,838.56
|
289.40
|
3,499.08
|
Dax
|
25,286.24
|
-134.42
|
795.83
|
FTSE 100
|
10,184.35
|
47.00
|
252.97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,330.97
|
- 16.23
|
181.47
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,125.94
|
- 12.82
|
157.10
|
Bist 100
|
12,369.89
|
- 15.72
|
1,108.37
|
RTS
|
1,083.61
|
6.17
|
- 30.52
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1636
|
- 0.0008
|
- 0.0109
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3426
|
- 0.0014
|
- 0.0047
|
JPY/USD
|
158.5900
|
- 0.6500
|
2.1400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.2933
|
- 0.3900
|
- 0.4567
|
TRY/USD
|
43.1895
|
0.0203
|
0.2333
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9705
|
- 0.0056
|
- 0.0185
Latest News
09:17
Photo
Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to rerouteRegion
09:08
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)Finance
08:54
Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some AI chipsOther countries
08:47
US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensionsOther countries
08:38
Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussedForeign policy
08:31
Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s RodriguezOther countries
08:23
US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — TrumpOther countries
08:17
Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600Region
08:08