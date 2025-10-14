Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 09:26
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.35

    0.62

    - 11.29

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.52

    0.62

    - 12.20

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,174.80

    174.40

    1,533.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,067.58

    587.98

    3,523.36

    S&P 500

    6,654.72

    102.21

    773.09

    Nasdaq

    22,694.61

    490.18

    3,383.82

    Nikkei

    46,898.98

    - 1 189.82

    7,004.44

    Dax

    24,387.93

    146.47

    4,478.79

    FTSE 100

    9,442.87

    15.40

    1,269.85

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,934.26

    16.26

    553.52

    Shanghai Composite

    3,897.56

    0.53

    545.80

    Bist 100

    10,556.18

    - 164.18

    725.62

    RTS

    1,003.79

    - 0.59

    110.57

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1586

    - 0.0033

    0.1232

    USD/GBP

    1.3348

    - 0.0012

    0.0832

    JPY/USD

    151.9000

    0.7100

    - 5.3000

    RUB/USD

    81.0266

    - 0.7075

    - 32.4934

    TRY/USD

    41.8262

    0.0072

    6.4662

    CNY/USD

    7.1371

    0.0018

    - 0.1629
    key indicators stockmarket currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:36

    UN official: No sustainable development without quality education

    Education and science
    10:30

    ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 years

    Infrastructure
    10:28

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition

    Business
    10:23

    Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world market

    Energy
    10:17

    Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic states

    Foreign policy
    10:10

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

    Domestic policy
    10:03

    Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highs

    Finance
    09:57

    Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

    Other countries
    09:51

    Fish stock assessment expedition begins in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    All News Feed