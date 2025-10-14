Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2025)
Finance
- 14 October, 2025
- 09:26
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.35
|
0.62
|
- 11.29
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.52
|
0.62
|
- 12.20
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,174.80
|
174.40
|
1,533.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,067.58
|
587.98
|
3,523.36
|
S&P 500
|
6,654.72
|
102.21
|
773.09
|
Nasdaq
|
22,694.61
|
490.18
|
3,383.82
|
Nikkei
|
46,898.98
|
- 1 189.82
|
7,004.44
|
Dax
|
24,387.93
|
146.47
|
4,478.79
|
FTSE 100
|
9,442.87
|
15.40
|
1,269.85
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,934.26
|
16.26
|
553.52
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,897.56
|
0.53
|
545.80
|
Bist 100
|
10,556.18
|
- 164.18
|
725.62
|
RTS
|
1,003.79
|
- 0.59
|
110.57
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1586
|
- 0.0033
|
0.1232
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3348
|
- 0.0012
|
0.0832
|
JPY/USD
|
151.9000
|
0.7100
|
- 5.3000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.0266
|
- 0.7075
|
- 32.4934
|
TRY/USD
|
41.8262
|
0.0072
|
6.4662
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1371
|
0.0018
|
- 0.1629
