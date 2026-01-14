Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.37

    - 0.10

    4.52

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.12

    1.36

    1.70

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,635.80

    36.70

    294.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,191.99

    - 398.21

    1,128.70

    S&P 500

    6,963.74

    - 13.53

    118.24

    Nasdaq

    23,709.87

    - 24.03

    467.88

    Nikkei

    53,549.16

    1 609.27

    3,209.68

    Dax

    25,420.66

    15.32

    930.25

    FTSE 100

    10,137.35

    - 3.35

    205.97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,347.20

    - 11.56

    197.70

    Shanghai Composite

    4,138.76

    - 26.53

    169.92

    Bist 100

    12,385.61

    130.78

    1,124.09

    RTS

    1,077.44

    - 2.84

    - 36.69

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1644

    - 0.0011

    - 0.0101

    USD/GBP

    1.3440

    0.0005

    - 0.0033

    JPY/USD

    159.2400

    0.1000

    2.7900

    RUB/USD

    78.6833

    - 0.1500

    - 0.0667

    TRY/USD

    43.1692

    0.0100

    0.2130

    CNY/USD

    6.9761

    0.0000

    - 0.0129
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.01.2026)

