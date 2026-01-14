Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.01.2026)
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.37
|
- 0.10
|
4.52
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.12
|
1.36
|
1.70
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,635.80
|
36.70
|
294.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,191.99
|
- 398.21
|
1,128.70
|
S&P 500
|
6,963.74
|
- 13.53
|
118.24
|
Nasdaq
|
23,709.87
|
- 24.03
|
467.88
|
Nikkei
|
53,549.16
|
1 609.27
|
3,209.68
|
Dax
|
25,420.66
|
15.32
|
930.25
|
FTSE 100
|
10,137.35
|
- 3.35
|
205.97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,347.20
|
- 11.56
|
197.70
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,138.76
|
- 26.53
|
169.92
|
Bist 100
|
12,385.61
|
130.78
|
1,124.09
|
RTS
|
1,077.44
|
- 2.84
|
- 36.69
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1644
|
- 0.0011
|
- 0.0101
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3440
|
0.0005
|
- 0.0033
|
JPY/USD
|
159.2400
|
0.1000
|
2.7900
|
RUB/USD
|
78.6833
|
- 0.1500
|
- 0.0667
|
TRY/USD
|
43.1692
|
0.0100
|
0.2130
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9761
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0129
