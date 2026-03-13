Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.03.2026)
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.65
|
0.49
|
39.80
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
95.70
|
1.25
|
38.28
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,107.10
|
- 49.30
|
766.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,677.85
|
- 739.42
|
- 1,385.44
|
S&P 500
|
6,672.62
|
- 103.18
|
- 172.88
|
Nasdaq
|
22,311.98
|
- 404.15
|
- 930.01
|
Nikkei
|
53,796.18
|
- 383.29
|
3,456.70
|
Dax
|
23,589.65
|
- 50.38
|
- 900.76
|
FTSE 100
|
10,305.15
|
- 48.62
|
373.77
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,984.44
|
- 57.37
|
- 165.06
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,129.73
|
- 3.98
|
160.89
|
Bist 100
|
13,286.12
|
85.74
|
2,024.60
|
RTS
|
1,144.30
|
7.19
|
30.17
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1501
|
- 0.0034
|
- 0.0244
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3331
|
- 0.0035
|
- 0.0142
|
JPY/USD
|
159.5700
|
0.4700
|
3.1200
|
RUB/USD
|
79.6035
|
0.3476
|
0.8535
|
TRY/USD
|
44.1902
|
0.0772
|
1.2340
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8851
|
0.0044
|
- 0.1039
