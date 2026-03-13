Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.65

    0.49

    39.80

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    95.70

    1.25

    38.28

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,107.10

    - 49.30

    766.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,677.85

    - 739.42

    - 1,385.44

    S&P 500

    6,672.62

    - 103.18

    - 172.88

    Nasdaq

    22,311.98

    - 404.15

    - 930.01

    Nikkei

    53,796.18

    - 383.29

    3,456.70

    Dax

    23,589.65

    - 50.38

    - 900.76

    FTSE 100

    10,305.15

    - 48.62

    373.77

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,984.44

    - 57.37

    - 165.06

    Shanghai Composite

    4,129.73

    - 3.98

    160.89

    Bist 100

    13,286.12

    85.74

    2,024.60

    RTS

    1,144.30

    7.19

    30.17

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1501

    - 0.0034

    - 0.0244

    USD/GBP

    1.3331

    - 0.0035

    - 0.0142

    JPY/USD

    159.5700

    0.4700

    3.1200

    RUB/USD

    79.6035

    0.3476

    0.8535

    TRY/USD

    44.1902

    0.0772

    1.2340

    CNY/USD

    6.8851

    0.0044

    - 0.1039
