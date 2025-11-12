Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 08:59
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.96

    1.06

    - 9.68

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.84

    0.88

    - 10.88

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,115.40

    - 35.30

    1,474.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,927.96

    559.33

    5,383.74

    S&P 500

    6,846.61

    14.18

    964.98

    Nasdaq

    23,468.30

    - 58.87

    4,157.51

    Nikkei

    50,761.94

    - 149.82

    10,867.40

    Dax

    24,088.06

    128.07

    4,178.92

    FTSE 100

    9,899.60

    112.45

    1,726.58

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,156.23

    100.72

    775.49

    Shanghai Composite

    4,000.85

    - 17.75

    649.09

    Bist 100

    10,576.45

    - 212.58

    745.89

    RTS

    993.65

    - 1.27

    100.43

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1572

    0.0013

    0.1218

    USD/GBP

    1.3131

    - 0.0036

    0.0615

    JPY/USD

    154.5500

    0.2600

    - 2.6500

    RUB/USD

    80.9712

    -0.3883

    - 32.5488

    TRY/USD

    42.2388

    0.0093

    6.8788

    CNY/USD

    7.1193

    -0.0033

    - 0.1807
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (12.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (12.11.2025)

