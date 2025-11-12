Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2025)
- 12 November, 2025
- 08:59
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.96
|
1.06
|
- 9.68
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.84
|
0.88
|
- 10.88
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,115.40
|
- 35.30
|
1,474.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,927.96
|
559.33
|
5,383.74
|
S&P 500
|
6,846.61
|
14.18
|
964.98
|
Nasdaq
|
23,468.30
|
- 58.87
|
4,157.51
|
Nikkei
|
50,761.94
|
- 149.82
|
10,867.40
|
Dax
|
24,088.06
|
128.07
|
4,178.92
|
FTSE 100
|
9,899.60
|
112.45
|
1,726.58
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,156.23
|
100.72
|
775.49
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,000.85
|
- 17.75
|
649.09
|
Bist 100
|
10,576.45
|
- 212.58
|
745.89
|
RTS
|
993.65
|
- 1.27
|
100.43
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1572
|
0.0013
|
0.1218
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3131
|
- 0.0036
|
0.0615
|
JPY/USD
|
154.5500
|
0.2600
|
- 2.6500
|
RUB/USD
|
80.9712
|
-0.3883
|
- 32.5488
|
TRY/USD
|
42.2388
|
0.0093
|
6.8788
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1193
|
-0.0033
|
- 0.1807
