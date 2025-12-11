CBA currency exchange rates (11.12.2025) Finance

US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills Other countries

Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 months Other countries

Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against Ajax Football

Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya Foreign policy

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025) Finance

NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade Education and science

Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye Region