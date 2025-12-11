Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 09:14
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.17

    0.14

    - 12.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.45

    0.11

    - 13.27

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,243.00

    8.30

    1,602.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,057.75

    497.46

    5,513.53

    S&P 500

    6,886.68

    46.17

    1,005.05

    Nasdaq

    23,654.15

    77.66

    4,343.36

    Nikkei

    50,206.85

    - 311.68

    10,312.31

    Dax

    24,130.14

    - 32.51

    4,221.00

    FTSE 100

    9,655.53

    13.52

    1,482.51

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,022.69

    - 29.82

    641.95

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.72

    1.21

    530.96

    Bist 100

    11,193.88

    - 44.48

    1,363.32

    RTS

    1,100.22

    - 8.27

    207.00

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1689

    0.0061

    0.1335

    USD/GBP

    1.3365

    0.0058

    0.0849

    JPY/USD

    155.7600

    - 0.8600

    - 1.4400

    RUB/USD

    78.4773

    1.1392

    - 35.0427

    TRY/USD

    42.6139

    0.0186

    7.2539

    CNY/USD

    7.0624

    0.0000

    - 0.2376
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (11.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (11.12.2025)

