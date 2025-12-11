Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)
Finance
- 11 December, 2025
- 09:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.17
|
0.14
|
- 12.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.45
|
0.11
|
- 13.27
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,243.00
|
8.30
|
1,602.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,057.75
|
497.46
|
5,513.53
|
S&P 500
|
6,886.68
|
46.17
|
1,005.05
|
Nasdaq
|
23,654.15
|
77.66
|
4,343.36
|
Nikkei
|
50,206.85
|
- 311.68
|
10,312.31
|
Dax
|
24,130.14
|
- 32.51
|
4,221.00
|
FTSE 100
|
9,655.53
|
13.52
|
1,482.51
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,022.69
|
- 29.82
|
641.95
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.72
|
1.21
|
530.96
|
Bist 100
|
11,193.88
|
- 44.48
|
1,363.32
|
RTS
|
1,100.22
|
- 8.27
|
207.00
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1689
|
0.0061
|
0.1335
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3365
|
0.0058
|
0.0849
|
JPY/USD
|
155.7600
|
- 0.8600
|
- 1.4400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.4773
|
1.1392
|
- 35.0427
|
TRY/USD
|
42.6139
|
0.0186
|
7.2539
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0624
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2376
Latest News
09:40
CBA currency exchange rates (11.12.2025)Finance
09:35
US bombers join Japanese jets in military drillsOther countries
09:30
Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 monthsOther countries
09:26
Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against AjaxFootball
09:18
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of KenyaForeign policy
09:14
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)Finance
09:07
NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decadeEducation and science
08:58
Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, TürkiyeRegion
08:51
Photo