Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.11.2025)
Finance
- 11 November, 2025
- 09:31
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.90
|
-0.16
|
- 10.74
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.96
|
-0.17
|
- 11.76
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,150.70
|
28.70
|
1,509.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,368.63
|
381.53
|
4,824.41
|
S&P 500
|
6,832.43
|
103.63
|
950.80
|
Nasdaq
|
23,527.17
|
522.64
|
4,216.38
|
Nikkei
|
50,911.76
|
635.39
|
11,017.22
|
Dax
|
23,959.99
|
390.03
|
4,050.85
|
FTSE 100
|
9,787.15
|
104.58
|
1,614.13
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,055.51
|
105.33
|
674.77
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,018.60
|
21.04
|
666.84
|
Bist 100
|
10,789.03
|
- 135.50
|
958.47
|
RTS
|
994.92
|
-0.43
|
101.70
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1559
|
0.0000
|
0.1205
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3167
|
0.0000
|
0.0651
|
JPY/USD
|
154.2900
|
0.1400
|
- 2.9100
|
RUB/USD
|
81.3595
|
0.4200
|
- 32.1605
|
TRY/USD
|
42.2295
|
- 0.0100
|
6.8695
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1226
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1774
Latest News
11:08
Euronews Academy instructor says looking forward to benefit from Azerbaijani journalists' experienceMedia
11:06
Death toll from New Delhi car explosion rises to 12Other countries
10:48
Azerbaijani Literature section opens at Albanian National LibraryCultural policy
10:34
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.08 per barrelEnergy
10:25
Photo
Euronews Academy in Baku launches new training program on live journalismMedia
10:21
Photo
Euronews supports media development in Azerbaijan, head of Baku office saysMedia
09:56
Euronews: Azerbaijan's military parade marks new chapter in South CaucasusMedia
09:32
Photo
Azerbaijani boxers finish Islamic Solidarity Games with six medalsIndividual sports
09:31