    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 09:31
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.90

    -0.16

    - 10.74

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.96

    -0.17

    - 11.76

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,150.70

    28.70

    1,509.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,368.63

    381.53

    4,824.41

    S&P 500

    6,832.43

    103.63

    950.80

    Nasdaq

    23,527.17

    522.64

    4,216.38

    Nikkei

    50,911.76

    635.39

    11,017.22

    Dax

    23,959.99

    390.03

    4,050.85

    FTSE 100

    9,787.15

    104.58

    1,614.13

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,055.51

    105.33

    674.77

    Shanghai Composite

    4,018.60

    21.04

    666.84

    Bist 100

    10,789.03

    - 135.50

    958.47

    RTS

    994.92

    -0.43

    101.70

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1559

    0.0000

    0.1205

    USD/GBP

    1.3167

    0.0000

    0.0651

    JPY/USD

    154.2900

    0.1400

    - 2.9100

    RUB/USD

    81.3595

    0.4200

    - 32.1605

    TRY/USD

    42.2295

    - 0.0100

    6.8695

    CNY/USD

    7.1226

    0.0000

    - 0.1774
