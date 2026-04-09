Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 09:01
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    96.89

    2.57

    36.04

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    97.37

    1.64

    39.95

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,743.90

    - 89.30

    402.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,909.92

    1,325.46

    - 153.37

    S&P 500

    6,782.81

    165.96

    - 62.69

    Nasdaq

    22,634.99

    617.14

    - 607.00

    Nikkei

    55,842.32

    - 374.49

    5,502.84

    Dax

    24,080.63

    1,159.04

    - 409.78

    FTSE 100

    10,608.88

    260.09

    677.50

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,263.87

    355.13

    114.37

    Shanghai Composite

    3,993.99

    102.97

    25.15

    Bist 100

    13,536.84

    615.28

    2,275.32

    RTS

    1,112.40

    - 6.58

    - 1.73

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1669

    - 0.0010

    - 0.0076

    USD/GBP

    1.3403

    - 0.0014

    - 0.0070

    JPY/USD

    158.6700

    0.2500

    2.2200

    RUB/USD

    78.3280

    - 0.0606

    - 0.4220

    TRY/USD

    44.4980

    - 0.0449

    1.5418

    CNY/USD

    6.8337

    0.0029

    - 0.1553
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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