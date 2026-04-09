Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.04.2026)
Finance
- 09 April, 2026
- 09:01
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
96.89
|
2.57
|
36.04
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
97.37
|
1.64
|
39.95
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,743.90
|
- 89.30
|
402.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,909.92
|
1,325.46
|
- 153.37
|
S&P 500
|
6,782.81
|
165.96
|
- 62.69
|
Nasdaq
|
22,634.99
|
617.14
|
- 607.00
|
Nikkei
|
55,842.32
|
- 374.49
|
5,502.84
|
Dax
|
24,080.63
|
1,159.04
|
- 409.78
|
FTSE 100
|
10,608.88
|
260.09
|
677.50
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,263.87
|
355.13
|
114.37
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,993.99
|
102.97
|
25.15
|
Bist 100
|
13,536.84
|
615.28
|
2,275.32
|
RTS
|
1,112.40
|
- 6.58
|
- 1.73
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1669
|
- 0.0010
|
- 0.0076
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3403
|
- 0.0014
|
- 0.0070
|
JPY/USD
|
158.6700
|
0.2500
|
2.2200
|
RUB/USD
|
78.3280
|
- 0.0606
|
- 0.4220
|
TRY/USD
|
44.4980
|
- 0.0449
|
1.5418
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8337
|
0.0029
|
- 0.1553
Latest News
10:20
Photo
Azerbaijan and Somalia present Joint Statement in NairobiInfrastructure
10:15
Brent crude rises to $97.4 per barrelEnergy
10:05
Azeri Light crude drops to $120.44 per barrelEconomy
10:01
Photo
Vusal Huseynov, UN official discuss Migration Forum preparationsDomestic policy
09:50
Azerbaijan to introduce two‑stage customs clearance mechanismBusiness
09:43
Ambassador: Iranian delegation to arrive in Islamabad on April 9 for talks with USOther countries
09:34
Pakistan declares two-day holidays in Islamabad ahead of US–Iran talksOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (09.04.2026)Finance
09:23