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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.64

    0.32

    39.79

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    89.69

    0.26

    32.27

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,153.30

    - 3.50

    - 187.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,267.90

    90.94

    3,204.61

    S&P 500

    7,773.95

    51.23

    928.45

    Nasdaq

    27,477.31

    286.45

    4,235.32

    Nikkei

    69,946.86

    1,637.40

    19,607.38

    Dax

    25,254.21

    23.01

    763.80

    FTSE 100

    10,497.94

    35.99

    566.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,834.10

    - 63.09

    - 315.40

    Shanghai Composite

    3,842.19

    0.00

    - 126.65

    Bist 100

    12,443.92

    173.74

    1,182.40

    RTS

    861.11

    0.86

    - 253.02

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1220

    0.0000

    - 0.0525

    USD/GBP

    1.3216

    0.0000

    - 0.0257

    JPY/USD

    158.1700

    0.2600

    1.7200

    RUB/USD

    84.8626

    0.0500

    6.1126

    TRY/USD

    49.1764

    0.0300

    6.2202

    CNY/USD

    6.7074

    0.0000

    - 0.2816
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.10.2026)
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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