Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.10.2026)
Finance
- 06 October, 2026
- 09:09
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.64
|
0.32
|
39.79
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
89.69
|
0.26
|
32.27
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,153.30
|
- 3.50
|
- 187.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,267.90
|
90.94
|
3,204.61
|
S&P 500
|
7,773.95
|
51.23
|
928.45
|
Nasdaq
|
27,477.31
|
286.45
|
4,235.32
|
Nikkei
|
69,946.86
|
1,637.40
|
19,607.38
|
Dax
|
25,254.21
|
23.01
|
763.80
|
FTSE 100
|
10,497.94
|
35.99
|
566.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,834.10
|
- 63.09
|
- 315.40
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,842.19
|
0.00
|
- 126.65
|
Bist 100
|
12,443.92
|
173.74
|
1,182.40
|
RTS
|
861.11
|
0.86
|
- 253.02
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1220
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0525
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3216
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0257
|
JPY/USD
|
158.1700
|
0.2600
|
1.7200
|
RUB/USD
|
84.8626
|
0.0500
|
6.1126
|
TRY/USD
|
49.1764
|
0.0300
|
6.2202
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7074
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2816
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.10.2026)
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