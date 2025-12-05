Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 09:51
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.17

    -0.09

    -11.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.52

    -0.15

    -12.20

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,246.60

    3.60

    1,605.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,850.94

    -31.96

    5,306.72

    S&P 500

    6,857.12

    7.40

    975.49

    Nasdaq

    23,505.14

    51.04

    4,194.35

    Nikkei

    51,028.42

    1 163.74

    11,133.88

    Dax

    23,882.03

    188.32

    3,972.89

    FTSE 100

    9,710.87

    18.80

    1,537.85

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,122.03

    34.61

    741.29

    Shanghai Composite

    3,875.79

    -2.21

    524.03

    Bist 100

    10,918.51

    -118.31

    1,087.95

    RTS

    1,087.50

    15.93

    194.28

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1654

    0.0000

    0.1300

    USD/GBP

    1.3338

    0.0000

    0.0822

    JPY/USD

    154.8400

    -0.2600

    -2.3600

    RUB/USD

    76.0055

    -0.2400

    -37.5145

    TRY/USD

    42.5267

    0.0600

    7.1667

    CNY/USD

    7.0708

    0.0000

    -0.2292
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (05.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (05.12.2025)

