Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.12.2025)
Finance
- 05 December, 2025
- 09:51
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.17
|
-0.09
|
-11.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.52
|
-0.15
|
-12.20
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,246.60
|
3.60
|
1,605.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,850.94
|
-31.96
|
5,306.72
|
S&P 500
|
6,857.12
|
7.40
|
975.49
|
Nasdaq
|
23,505.14
|
51.04
|
4,194.35
|
Nikkei
|
51,028.42
|
1 163.74
|
11,133.88
|
Dax
|
23,882.03
|
188.32
|
3,972.89
|
FTSE 100
|
9,710.87
|
18.80
|
1,537.85
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,122.03
|
34.61
|
741.29
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,875.79
|
-2.21
|
524.03
|
Bist 100
|
10,918.51
|
-118.31
|
1,087.95
|
RTS
|
1,087.50
|
15.93
|
194.28
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1654
|
0.0000
|
0.1300
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3338
|
0.0000
|
0.0822
|
JPY/USD
|
154.8400
|
-0.2600
|
-2.3600
|
RUB/USD
|
76.0055
|
-0.2400
|
-37.5145
|
TRY/USD
|
42.5267
|
0.0600
|
7.1667
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0708
|
0.0000
|
-0.2292
Latest News
10:44
ADB exploring ways to make Azerbaijan Railways low-carbon transport leaderInfrastructure
10:39
Chairman: ADY's share in greenhouse gas emissions is less than 0.5%Infrastructure
10:21
Ukrainian and US delegations conclude meeting in MiamiOther countries
10:11
MP: Armenia continues to deny return rights of AzerbaijanisForeign policy
10:02
Azeri Light crude drops to $66.5 per barrelEnergy
09:55
CBA currency exchange rates (05.12.2025)Finance
09:51
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.12.2025)Finance
09:43
OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace in South Caucasus may become model for resolving protracted conflictsForeign policy
09:33
Photo