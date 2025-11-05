Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.41

    - 0.31

    - 10.23

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.48

    - 0.43

    - 11.24

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,971.00

    - 28.40

    1,330.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,085.24

    - 251.44

    4,541.02

    S&P 500

    6,771.55

    - 80.42

    889.92

    Nasdaq

    23,348.64

    - 486.08

    4,037.85

    Nikkei

    49,788.55

    - 2 346.87

    9,894.01

    Dax

    23,949.11

    - 183.30

    4,039.97

    FTSE 100

    9,714.96

    13.59

    1,541.94

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,067.53

    - 42.26

    686.79

    Shanghai Composite

    3,962.04

    - 7.01

    610.28

    Bist 100

    10,914.10

    - 146.29

    1,083.54

    RTS

    1,001.30

    0.00

    108.08

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1490

    - 0.0024

    0.1136

    USD/GBP

    1.3022

    - 0.0109

    0.0506

    JPY/USD

    153.4600

    - 0.4300

    - 3.7400

    RUB/USD

    81.0000

    0.0000

    - 32.5200

    TRY/USD

    42.0899

    0.0145

    6.7299

    CNY/USD

    7.1284

    0.0029

    - 0.1716
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (05.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (05.11.2025)

    Latest News

    09:49

    Voter turnout highest in half century in New York's parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    09:41

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight

    Football
    09:34

    Global oil prices fall amid API data

    Energy
    09:28

    China confirms suspension of 24% tariff on US goods, retains 10% levy

    Other countries
    09:26

    At least 10 killed in Bosnia nursing home fire

    Other countries
    09:22

    Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in Philippines

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:08
    Photo

    Participants of UN World Summit in Doha invited to WUF13 forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed