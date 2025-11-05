Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)
Finance
- 05 November, 2025
- 09:15
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.41
|
- 0.31
|
- 10.23
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.48
|
- 0.43
|
- 11.24
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,971.00
|
- 28.40
|
1,330.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,085.24
|
- 251.44
|
4,541.02
|
S&P 500
|
6,771.55
|
- 80.42
|
889.92
|
Nasdaq
|
23,348.64
|
- 486.08
|
4,037.85
|
Nikkei
|
49,788.55
|
- 2 346.87
|
9,894.01
|
Dax
|
23,949.11
|
- 183.30
|
4,039.97
|
FTSE 100
|
9,714.96
|
13.59
|
1,541.94
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,067.53
|
- 42.26
|
686.79
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,962.04
|
- 7.01
|
610.28
|
Bist 100
|
10,914.10
|
- 146.29
|
1,083.54
|
RTS
|
1,001.30
|
0.00
|
108.08
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1490
|
- 0.0024
|
0.1136
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3022
|
- 0.0109
|
0.0506
|
JPY/USD
|
153.4600
|
- 0.4300
|
- 3.7400
|
RUB/USD
|
81.0000
|
0.0000
|
- 32.5200
|
TRY/USD
|
42.0899
|
0.0145
|
6.7299
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1284
|
0.0029
|
- 0.1716
