Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2025)
Finance
- 03 October, 2025
- 10:44
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.50
|
-1.21
|
-10.14
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.85
|
-1.26
|
-10.87
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,868.60
|
-19.20
|
1,227.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,519.72
|
78.62
|
3,975.50
|
S&P 500
|
6,715.35
|
4.15
|
833.72
|
Nasdaq
|
22,844.05
|
88.89
|
3,533.26
|
Nikkei
|
44,936.73
|
385.88
|
5,042.19
|
Dax
|
24,422.56
|
308.94
|
4,513.42
|
FTSE 100
|
9,427.73
|
-18.70
|
1,254.71
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,056.63
|
89.68
|
675.89
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
11,082.63
|
-137.59
|
1,252.07
|
RTS
|
1,023.54
|
0.26
|
130.32
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1721
|
-0.0015
|
0.1367
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3437
|
-0.0041
|
0.0921
|
JPY/USD
|
147.7300
|
0.6100
|
-9.4700
|
RUB/USD
|
82.4664
|
0.5894
|
-31.0536
|
TRY/USD
|
41.6728
|
0.0759
|
6.3128
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1214
|
0.0000
|
-0.1786
