    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 10:44
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.50

    -1.21

    -10.14

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.85

    -1.26

    -10.87

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,868.60

    -19.20

    1,227.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,519.72

    78.62

    3,975.50

    S&P 500

    6,715.35

    4.15

    833.72

    Nasdaq

    22,844.05

    88.89

    3,533.26

    Nikkei

    44,936.73

    385.88

    5,042.19

    Dax

    24,422.56

    308.94

    4,513.42

    FTSE 100

    9,427.73

    -18.70

    1,254.71

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,056.63

    89.68

    675.89

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    11,082.63

    -137.59

    1,252.07

    RTS

    1,023.54

    0.26

    130.32

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1721

    -0.0015

    0.1367

    USD/GBP

    1.3437

    -0.0041

    0.0921

    JPY/USD

    147.7300

    0.6100

    -9.4700

    RUB/USD

    82.4664

    0.5894

    -31.0536

    TRY/USD

    41.6728

    0.0759

    6.3128

    CNY/USD

    7.1214

    0.0000

    -0.1786
