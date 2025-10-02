Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:38
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.71

    0.36

    -8.93

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62.11

    0.33

    -9.61

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,887.80

    -9.70

    1,246.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,441.10

    43.21

    3,896.88

    S&P 500

    6,711.20

    22.74

    829.57

    Nasdaq

    22,755.16

    95.15

    3,444.37

    Nikkei

    44,550.85

    -381.78

    4,656.31

    Dax

    24,113.62

    232.90

    4,204.48

    FTSE 100

    9,446.43

    96.00

    1,273.41

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,966.95

    71.01

    586.21

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    11,220.22

    208.10

    1,389.66

    RTS

    1,023.28

    -0.47

    130.06

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1736

    0.0000

    0.1382

    USD/GBP

    1.3478

    0.0000

    0.0962

    JPY/USD

    147.1200

    0.0500

    -10.0800

    RUB/USD

    81.8770

    -0.9800

    -31.6430

    TRY/USD

    41.5969

    0.0600

    6.2369

    CNY/USD

    7.1214

    0.0000

    -0.1786
    key indicators world commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (02.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (02.10.2025)

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed