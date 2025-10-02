Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2025)
Finance
- 02 October, 2025
- 09:38
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.71
|
0.36
|
-8.93
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
62.11
|
0.33
|
-9.61
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,887.80
|
-9.70
|
1,246.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,441.10
|
43.21
|
3,896.88
|
S&P 500
|
6,711.20
|
22.74
|
829.57
|
Nasdaq
|
22,755.16
|
95.15
|
3,444.37
|
Nikkei
|
44,550.85
|
-381.78
|
4,656.31
|
Dax
|
24,113.62
|
232.90
|
4,204.48
|
FTSE 100
|
9,446.43
|
96.00
|
1,273.41
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,966.95
|
71.01
|
586.21
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
11,220.22
|
208.10
|
1,389.66
|
RTS
|
1,023.28
|
-0.47
|
130.06
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1736
|
0.0000
|
0.1382
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3478
|
0.0000
|
0.0962
|
JPY/USD
|
147.1200
|
0.0500
|
-10.0800
|
RUB/USD
|
81.8770
|
-0.9800
|
-31.6430
|
TRY/USD
|
41.5969
|
0.0600
|
6.2369
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1214
|
0.0000
|
-0.1786
