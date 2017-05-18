 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kazakhstan left nearly AZN 400 mln in International Bank of Azerbaijan

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry takes action to return the funds

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than KZT 71 billion (at today’s currency rate – AZN 383.4 mln) of Kazakhstan’s Unified Accumulation Pension Fund has been left in OJSC International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), who decided to restructure its debts.

    Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

    According to report, Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry decided actively cooperate with Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels to return the funds. Official Astana is anxious that they can lose this amount invested to IBA assets. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi