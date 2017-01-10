Investors sit to identify joint areas of activity

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held a meeting with the investment companies which are BSE members.

Report informs referring to the BSE.

During the meeting, the participants were informed about results of activity in 2016, also held discussions on main activities for 2017, identifying areas of joint activities in the securities market and other issues of interest to BSE members, investors and issuers.

Notably, in 2016 total volume of transactions on all instruments in the BSE amounted to 5.696 billion AZN, which is 32.6% less than in 2015. During this period, the government securities market increased by 40-fold- up to 836.2 million AZN.