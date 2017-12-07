International reserves of Turkey reduce $ 6.5 bln over a week

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign reserves of Turkey reduced by $ 6,501 million or 5.46% over the last week and totaled $ 112,444 million.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, says weekly report of Central Bank of Turkey (TCMB).

According to the report, from November 24 to December 1, foreign reserves of TCMB reduced by $ 6 495 million or 6.74% to $ 89 855 million, gold reserves decreased by $ 6 million or 0.03% to $ 22 589 million. International reserves of TCMB reached the highest level $120 369 million on August 28, 2017, the lowest level was recorded on April 28. ($ 102,735 million).

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that International reserves of Turkey will continue to fall this week as a result of decrease of gold prices.