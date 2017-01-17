International Bank of Azerbaijan makes next appointment

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ One more personnel change was made in the management of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

Report was informed in the IBA, Jalal Orujov is appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). The appointment was undertaken according to the initiatives on creation of the new professional management team.

Jalal Orujov has extensive experience in the field of banking technology and card processing and will be responsible for the development of online-banking in the IBA. He graduated Azerbaijan State Economic University and worked at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic and various companies in financial sector. He worked as a CEO of processing center Milli Kart since 2006. Before his appointment to the IBA he held position of CTO at Unibank.

The IBA held the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on January 10, 2017. By the decision of the shareholders Khalid Ahadov was elected to the position of the Chairman of the bank. The new management team is aimed on achieving costs optimization, increase of efficiency in short terms by restructuring steps and successful recovery of the IBA by the end of the year. The first steps in this direction are already taken.