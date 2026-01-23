UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has clearly expressed his position on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and considers Russian President Vladimir Putin the key figure capable of immediately ending the war, Report informs referring to Sky News.

A spokesperson for Downing Street was asked about claims Kyiv's allies were weak and indecisive, and said: "As the 4th Anniversary of the invasion approaches we understand and share Zelenskyy's frustration on the barbaric war continuing. The UK always took decisive action on Ukraine, including leading [the] Coalition of the Willing. Committed £1.2bn in bilateral support and humanitarian support too. While diplomacy continues, we stand by Ukraine to ensure defence."

When pressed on whether Sir Keir Starmer thinks Europe needs to do more, the spokesperson adds: "The PM is clear on a wider point: Europe needs to step up on defence and security. The key protagonist is Putin who could end war immediately."