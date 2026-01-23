Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA president

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Football
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 20:07
    AFFA President Rovshan Najaf met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

    According to Report, members of the Azerbaijani delegation attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos also participated in the meeting.

    During the discussion, information was shared about the development of football in Azerbaijan, including efforts to increase the sport"s popularity, the development of youth football, and ongoing infrastructure projects in this area. Various areas of cooperation between AFFA and FIFA were also reviewed.

    The conversation also covered preparations for the U-20 Men"s World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2027, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

    Rovshan Najaf AFFA FIFA Gianni Infantino Davos
    Rövşən Nəcəf FIFA prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Ровшан Наджаф встретился с президентом ФИФА

