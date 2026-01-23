Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA president
Football
- 23 January, 2026
- 20:07
AFFA President Rovshan Najaf met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
According to Report, members of the Azerbaijani delegation attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos also participated in the meeting.
During the discussion, information was shared about the development of football in Azerbaijan, including efforts to increase the sport"s popularity, the development of youth football, and ongoing infrastructure projects in this area. Various areas of cooperation between AFFA and FIFA were also reviewed.
The conversation also covered preparations for the U-20 Men"s World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2027, as well as other topics of mutual interest.
Latest News
20:32
Media: Meloni advised EU leaders against confronting TrumpOther countries
20:07
Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA presidentFootball
19:59
In response to Zelenskyy's statements, UK says Moscow responsibleOther countries
19:52
Talks between Ukraine, Russia, US begin in Abu DhabiOther countries
19:39
Photo
The Rising Light: REZA Exhibition Presented at Heydar Aliyev International AirportCultural policy
19:32
Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before NovruzInfrastructure
19:22
Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
19:17
Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positivelyForeign policy
19:12
Photo