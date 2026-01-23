Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 23 January, 2026
- 19:22
Iran has always supported the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh said at a briefing in Baku.
According to Report, he noted that Iran supports all steps aimed at peace and stability.
"We stand for peace and security in the South Caucasus," he added.
