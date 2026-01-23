Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 19:22
    Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and Yerevan

    Iran has always supported the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh said at a briefing in Baku.

    According to Report, he noted that Iran supports all steps aimed at peace and stability.

    "We stand for peace and security in the South Caucasus," he added.

    Nazir müavini: İran Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasındakı iqtisadi əlaqələri hər zaman dəstəkləyib
    Джалалзаде: Иран всегда выступал за развитие экономических связей Баку и Еревана

