Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's green bonds presented at WEF as climate investment mechanism

The issuance of green bonds by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR was highlighted as an example of how capital markets can support investments in emission reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure while achieving climate goals and measurable results, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a post on X.

According to Report, Najaf noted that he participated in a session at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos titled "How to Finance Decarbonization?"

The discussion focused on the role of blended and scalable financing mechanisms in accelerating the global energy transition.

From SOCAR"s perspective, decarbonization is considered a strategic priority, integrated into both current operations and long-term development planning, he said, adding that the exchange included practical approaches to improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions across the value chain, implementing digital solutions, and integrating low-carbon technologies-while maintaining reliability, competitiveness, and energy security.

Najaf emphasized that financing is a key factor enabling this transition.

In this context, SOCAR's issuance of green bonds was presented as a concrete example of how capital markets can support targeted investments in emission reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure, linking financial performance with climate goals and ensuring measurable results, the SOCAR president stressed.