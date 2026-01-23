Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's green bonds presented at WEF as climate investment mechanism

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 20:50
    Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's green bonds presented at WEF as climate investment mechanism

    The issuance of green bonds by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR was highlighted as an example of how capital markets can support investments in emission reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure while achieving climate goals and measurable results, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Najaf noted that he participated in a session at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos titled "How to Finance Decarbonization?"

    The discussion focused on the role of blended and scalable financing mechanisms in accelerating the global energy transition.

    From SOCAR"s perspective, decarbonization is considered a strategic priority, integrated into both current operations and long-term development planning, he said, adding that the exchange included practical approaches to improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions across the value chain, implementing digital solutions, and integrating low-carbon technologies-while maintaining reliability, competitiveness, and energy security.

    Najaf emphasized that financing is a key factor enabling this transition.

    In this context, SOCAR's issuance of green bonds was presented as a concrete example of how capital markets can support targeted investments in emission reduction, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure, linking financial performance with climate goals and ensuring measurable results, the SOCAR president stressed.

    Rovshan Najaf SOCAR World Economic Forum - 2026
    Ровшан Наджаф: На ВЭФ "зеленые облигации" SOCAR представлены как механизм климатических инвестиций

    Latest News

    20:50

    Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's green bonds presented at WEF as climate investment mechanism

    Energy
    20:37

    Crown Princess of Netherlands completes military training

    Other countries
    20:32

    Media: Meloni advised EU leaders against confronting Trump

    Other countries
    20:07

    Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA president

    Football
    19:59

    In response to Zelenskyy's statements, UK says Moscow responsible

    Other countries
    19:52

    Talks between Ukraine, Russia, US begin in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    19:39
    Photo

    The Rising Light: REZA Exhibition Presented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Cultural policy
    19:32

    Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz

    Infrastructure
    19:22

    Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed