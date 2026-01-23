Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz

    Infrastructure
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 19:32
    Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz

    Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh stated that the bridge in Aghband will be put into operation ahead of the Novruz holiday.

    According to Report, speaking at a briefing in Baku, Jalalzadeh noted that work is currently underway on laying a four-lane road along the section.

    "The Azerbaijani side is interested in the progress of the work. The Aghband Bridge will be commissioned ahead of the Novruz holiday," he added.

    Vahid Cəlalzadə: Ağbənd körpüsü Novruz bayramı ərəfəsində istifadəyə veriləcək
    Вахид Джалалзаде: Мост в Агбенде будет введен в эксплуатацию до Новруза

