Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz
Infrastructure
- 23 January, 2026
- 19:32
Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh stated that the bridge in Aghband will be put into operation ahead of the Novruz holiday.
According to Report, speaking at a briefing in Baku, Jalalzadeh noted that work is currently underway on laying a four-lane road along the section.
"The Azerbaijani side is interested in the progress of the work. The Aghband Bridge will be commissioned ahead of the Novruz holiday," he added.
