Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 13% in nine months

    Finance
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 11:15
    In January–September 2025, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected a total of 1.16 billion manats ($682.35 million) in premiums, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    During the specified period, insurance payouts amounted to 683.9 million manats ($402.29 million) - 23.5% higher year-on-year.

    For every 100 manats ($59) in premiums collected, 59.1 manats ($35) were paid out in claims, up from 54.1 manats ($32) in the corresponding period of 2023.

    Azərbaycanın sığorta bazarı 13 % böyüyüb
    Страховой рынок Азербайджана вырос на 13%

