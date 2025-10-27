Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 13% in nine months
Finance
- 27 October, 2025
- 11:15
In January–September 2025, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected a total of 1.16 billion manats ($682.35 million) in premiums, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
During the specified period, insurance payouts amounted to 683.9 million manats ($402.29 million) - 23.5% higher year-on-year.
For every 100 manats ($59) in premiums collected, 59.1 manats ($35) were paid out in claims, up from 54.1 manats ($32) in the corresponding period of 2023.
Latest News
11:50
Trump won't run for US vice president in 2028Other countries
11:46
Ukrainian health minister to visit AzerbaijanHealth
11:44
Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future pathRegion
11:30
Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican for major eventForeign policy
11:16
ADB assisting Azerbaijan in sustainable water resources managementInfrastructure
11:15
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 13% in nine monthsFinance
10:57
UNEP presents draft study on Caspian Sea shallowing to AzerbaijanEcology
10:42
New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in AzerbaijanICT
10:16