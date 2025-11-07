ING forecasts increase in key interest rate in Azerbaijan to 7.25% by 2025-end

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 10:44
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may raise its key interest rate to 7.25% in the fourth quarter of 2025, Report informs referring to the Dutch ING Group.

    According to the group's forecasts, the CBA may keep the key interest rate at 7.25% until the third quarter of 2026.

    Then, in the third quarter of 2026, the rate will increase to 7.5%, in the fourth quarter to 8%, in the first quarter of 2027 to 11%, in the second quarter to 10.75%, and remain at the same level in the third quarter, with a further reduction to 10.5% in the fourth quarter.

    On October 22 of this year, the Central Bank left the key interest rate unchanged at 7%.

