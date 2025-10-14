Income of Azerbaijani population rises by nearly 8%
Finance
14 October, 2025
- 17:12
In January-September 2025, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan amounted to just over 66.267 billion manats (about $38.980 billion), representing a 7.6% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.
At the same time, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 7.2% YoY and reached 6,471.8 manat ($3,806.94).
