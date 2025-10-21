Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    IMF: Foreign reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reach $11.9B by 2026

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 10:44
    IMF: Foreign reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reach $11.9B by 2026

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) foreign exchange reserves will reach $11.9 billion by the end of 2025, Report informs referring to the IMF.

    The IMF forecasts a decline in the CBA's foreign exchange reserves to $11.7 billion over the next year and to $9.6 billion by the end of 2030.

    The CBA's foreign exchange reserves stood at $11.31 billion as of the end of September 2025, a 3.2% increase compared to the end of 2024.

