IMF expects inflation in Azerbaijan to decline to 4% by 2030

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 5.7% in 2025, 4.5% in 2026, and 4% in 2030, reads the IMF's October review, titled "Global Economy in Flux, Prospects Remain Dim," Report informs.

According to the April forecast, expectations for the current year remain unchanged.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, average annual inflation in the country will be 5.4% this year and 4.3% next year. According to the latest forecasts from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (July 2025), inflation will reach 5.7% this year and approximately 5.3% in 2026.

The UN, meanwhile, forecasts inflation in Azerbaijan at 3.6% this year and 3.1% next year. The World Bank expects average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 2.3% in 2025-2026.

The Asian Development Bank forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 4.2% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026. ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group, forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to be 5.5% in 2025, 5.3% in 2026, and 8.9% in 2027.

International rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's forecast average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 4% and 3% this year and next year, respectively, while Fitch Ratings forecasts 5.3% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026.

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was 2.2% last year and 5.7% in January-September 2025.