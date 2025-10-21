IMF announces forecasts for growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy
Finance
- 21 October, 2025
- 11:10
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts Azerbaijan's non-oil GDP to grow by 4.5% in 2025, Report informs referring to the IMF.
Non-oil GDP growth is expected to reach 3.7% in 2026 and 3.5% by 2030.
The IMF expects Azerbaijan's economic growth to slow to 3% in 2025 from 4.1% in 2024.
The country's GDP is projected to increase by 2.5% in 2026 and 2.5% in 2030.
According to the Azerbaijani government, real economic growth is projected at 2.9% next year, including 5% in the non-oil and gas sector.
