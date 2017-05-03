IBA opens Garadag branch under new concept

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) opened branch Garadag under the new concept.

Report informs citing the bank's press service.

According to information, the branch is located at the business center “Sahil”, Baku, Sabail district, Gurban Abbasov str. 29. Garadag branch is equipped with modern banking technologies aimed at increase level of customer service.

The bank reforms its branches under the new concept in frames of the branch transformation project. The IBA already opened its Retail customer service point under the new concept. The bank plans to continue renovation of its branches and sub branches in the future. Through this project the bank plans to up customer satisfaction level by simplifying the service processes, increase quality and speed of data processing as well as queue management.

For more information on products and services of the IBA, please visit the official website www.ibar.az, any of 36 branches and 40 sub branches of the bank, or call the Information Center by number 937.