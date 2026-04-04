Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran warns against any attack on its diplomatic missions

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:53
    Iran warns against any attack on its diplomatic missions

    The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a renewed warning to Israel against any attack on Iran's diplomatic facilities, Report informs via Wana News Agency.

    The spokesperson said that, following a previous warning, any aggression targeting Iranian embassies or diplomatic centers would be met with retaliation.

    He added that all Israeli diplomatic missions in the region would be considered legitimate targets by Iran's armed forces.

    "Do not forget that we will act on what we say with speed and intensity," the statement concluded.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which led to the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials. Following these events, Iran began striking designated targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Escalation in Middle East Khatam al-Anbiya US and Israel Operation Against Iran Israil Iran
    İran öz səfirliklərinə hücumlar olacağı təqdirdə İsrailə cavab zərbələri barədə xəbərdarlıq edib
    Иран предупредил Израиль об ответных ударах в случае атак на свои посольства

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